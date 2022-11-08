Sighisoara Citadel almost doubled its number of tourists in last 3 years, reaching 138,000 visitors

The mayor of the municipality of Sighisoara, Ioan Iulian Sirbu, said on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, that he hopes for an even greater increase in the number of tourists, after the modernization of the road that connects the medieval fortress with the city of Agnita (Sibiu county), after in the last three years Sighisoara almost doubled its annual number of visitors, reaching 138,000 at the beginning of this month.

"All connecting roads are very important, because most tourists also prefer these more atypical connecting roads, not necessarily the European roads, such as the E60 that passes through Sighisoara, and due to the landscapes, due to the fortified churches, on the route they can stop and visit something. Sighisoara is also placed between the two important cities, Brasov and Sibiu, and at the moment this route is transited, automatically (tourists, ed. n.) will also pass through Sighisoara. I am convinced that the number of tourists will increase. Through the new tourist information center that I want in Sighisoara to be active from January 1, 2023, I want us to be able to monitor as much as possible on routes and ages, to make a study as real as possible. I am happy that from 70,000 (of tourists, ed. n.) in 2019, when I took over the mandate, we managed to officially have, through the Museum of History, 138,000 (tourists, ed. n.) at the end of October (2022, ed. n.). We have commenced a lot of events, we have changed a lot the way we approach contact with tourists," mayor Ioan Iulian Sirbu explained.

Most tourists interested in visiting the fortified Saxon churches in Transylvania prefer to take a guided tour that includes the center of Brasov, the former European cultural capital of Sibiu, but also the fortified church of Biertan (Sibiu county) and the medieval fortress of Sighisoara, the latter being part of the UNESCO Universal Heritage.

Most tourists avoided traveling the distance Sibiu - Sighisoara (Mures county) on the county road that passes through Agnita (Sibiu county), due to the fact that it was full of potholes. Until now, most of the tourists who came from Sighisoara stopped to visit Biertan and the municipality of Medias in Sibiu county. Now, after the rehabilitation of the section of County Road 106 Agnita - Sighisoara, the authorities from Mures and Sibiu counties hope that the number of tourists will increase, adding the segment of those who are interested not only in history or religion, but also in the natural landscapes of the Hartibaciului Valley, where the city of Agnita is located.