Simona Radis receives title of Sportsperson of 2023 in Romanian rowing

European (double sculls and 8+1) and world (double sculls) champion, Simona Radis, received the title of "Sportsperson of the Year" in Romanian rowing at a gala organized on Wednesday by the Romanian Rowing Federation, told Agerpres.

Simona Radis, who manages to win this title for the second year in a row, said that in 2024 she is aiming for "perfection" with her colleagues.

"I am honored by this award, thank you. I want to become a better version of myself in the future and be an important component of the Romanian team. I promise to give everything together with my colleagues to achieve very nice victories in Paris. The year this was a very good one, close to perfection. Because there is always room for improvement. Instead, in 2024 we are aiming for perfection and we hope that after the Olympic Games in Paris they will say that better than that is not it is possible", she said.

The president of the National Sports Agency, Elisabeta Lipa, former president of the Romanian Rowing Federation, declared at the gala that she is honored and proud of the current generation.

"Romania currently has 60 qualified rowers, of whom 44 are awarded today in the Romanian Rowing Gala. For me it is an honor and a pride to guide such an exceptional generation that proves every day that it can move mountains when the goal is to represent Romania and climb the highest step of the podium", she said.

Being among the guests, Prince Consort Radu congratulated the rowers for the results obtained in recent years.

"I wish you many successes next year, we are always thinking about what you are doing for the country and for Romanian sport", said Prince Radu.

In 2023, the Romanian Rowing Federation (FRC) won 39 medals at important international competitions. Among them are 5 at the Senior World Championships (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze), 6 at the European Senior Championship (5 gold, 1 silver), 9 at the European Youth Championships (8 gold and 1 silver), 2 at the World Youth Championships (2 gold), 5 at the European Junior Championships (2 gold, 3 silver), 6 at the World Junior Championships (3 gold, 3 bronze). In addition, the FRC managed to qualify 11 crews for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, an absolute first in the history of Romanian rowing.