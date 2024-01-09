Simonis says Visa Waiver remains priority objective for Romania's Parliament

The interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, emphasized, during a meeting held on Tuesday with the United States ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, that joining the Visa Waiver Program remains a priority objective for the Parliament in Bucharest.

"Today I received the visit of Her Excellency Ms. Kathleen Kavalec, the United States Ambassador to Romania. In light of the excellent relations between our countries, I reaffirmed my desire to continue supporting the collaboration between Romania and the USA. I am convinced that the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States Unite is and will continue to represent one of the pillars of our foreign policy, along with NATO and EU membership," Simonis wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

He added that in the economic field the two countries collaborate "productively", as evidenced by the growing interest of large American companies to invest in Romania in key fields such as energy or the exploitation of natural resources.

"I emphasized that joining the Visa Waiver Program remains a priority objective for the Romanian Parliament and I thanked the ambassador for her support, considering that efforts along this line must be continued, in order to reach the goal of inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program in 2024 - 2025", Simonis said.