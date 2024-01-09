 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simonis says Visa Waiver remains priority objective for Romania's Parliament

Facebook
alfred simonis

The interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, emphasized, during a meeting held on Tuesday with the United States ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, that joining the Visa Waiver Program remains a priority objective for the Parliament in Bucharest.

"Today I received the visit of Her Excellency Ms. Kathleen Kavalec, the United States Ambassador to Romania. In light of the excellent relations between our countries, I reaffirmed my desire to continue supporting the collaboration between Romania and the USA. I am convinced that the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States Unite is and will continue to represent one of the pillars of our foreign policy, along with NATO and EU membership," Simonis wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

He added that in the economic field the two countries collaborate "productively", as evidenced by the growing interest of large American companies to invest in Romania in key fields such as energy or the exploitation of natural resources.

"I emphasized that joining the Visa Waiver Program remains a priority objective for the Romanian Parliament and I thanked the ambassador for her support, considering that efforts along this line must be continued, in order to reach the goal of inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program in 2024 - 2025", Simonis said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.