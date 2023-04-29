Six foreign citizens, arrested for drug trafficking in Mamaia

Six foreign citizens were pre-arrested after being caught red-handed while selling drugs at a festival taking place in southeastern seaside resort of Mamaia, according to a press release sent by DIICOT (Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism) on Saturday.

According to the source, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism - the Constanta Territorial Service ordered the detention of six defendants, foreign citizens, investigated under the aspect of committing high-risk and high-risk international drug trafficking crimes, drug trafficking of risk and high risk and illegal possession of dangerous drugs for own consumption, Agerpres informs.Also, the defendants promoted the sale of drugs through messaging applications, stating the prices for each type of drug."Four house search warrants were implemented, and 300 ecstasy tablets, 70 2 CB ("pink cocaine") tablets and quantities of 100 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of ketamine, 10 grams of of hashish and 10 doses of methamphetamine. During the same day, 28.04.2023, the judge of rights and freedoms of the Constanta Court ordered the 30-day arrest of the defendants," the DIICOT statement reads.The judicial activities were carried out together with the police officers from the Constanta Organized Crime Brigade. The action benefited from the specialized support of the Special Operations Directorate of the Romanian Police and the support of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police.