 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Six new cases of UK strain SARS-CoV-2 infection

nationalgeographic.org
virus coronavirus covid covid-19 vaccin

Another six cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the strain from the United Kingdom, were traced in Romania.

"The Ministry of Health was informed by the National Institute of Public Health - the Center for Disease Control, that there were reported six new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the UK mutant strain, genetic line B.1.1.7," the Ministry of Health specifies, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, it is about 3 males from the County of Bihor (35 years), the County of Ilfov (63 years) and Bucharest (39 years) and 3 women from Bucharest (69, 49 years respectively) and the County of Dambovita (54 years) for whom epidemiology inquiries will be launched.

For these samples, the genome sequencing was done within the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Disease, the quoted source says.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.