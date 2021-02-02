Six new cases of UK strain SARS-CoV-2 infection

Another six cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the strain from the United Kingdom, were traced in Romania.

"The Ministry of Health was informed by the National Institute of Public Health - the Center for Disease Control, that there were reported six new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the UK mutant strain, genetic line B.1.1.7," the Ministry of Health specifies, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, it is about 3 males from the County of Bihor (35 years), the County of Ilfov (63 years) and Bucharest (39 years) and 3 women from Bucharest (69, 49 years respectively) and the County of Dambovita (54 years) for whom epidemiology inquiries will be launched.

For these samples, the genome sequencing was done within the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Disease, the quoted source says.