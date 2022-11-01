Social Democrat leader Ciolacu: I've been working to regulate energy prices, including with PM

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday stated in Constanta that he worked, together with work teams from within the party, on certain modifications in the area of energy price regulation, while discussing some of the proposals including with the PNL (National Liberal Party) leader, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu told a press conference that he did not receive any vision from the Minister of Energy regarding the price of energy.

"Energy policy is made by the Ministry of Energy. Until this moment, I have not received any paper or vision from the Minister of Energy regarding the energy prices and what is the approach for the coming years. And then, together with work teams from within the party, I worked on certain modifications in the area of energy price regulation, I repeat, for a determined period," said the PSD president, when asked if a consensus was reached in the governing coalition regarding the energy ordinance.

Marcel Ciolacu stated that he discussed some of the proposals of the Social Democrats regarding the respective normative act with Prime Minister Ciuca and added that a meeting of the leaders of the coalition with experts in the field of energy will take place this week.