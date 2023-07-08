Sorana Cirstea, eliminated at Wimbledon

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea (37 WTA) was eliminated on Saturday, in two symmetrical sets, 6-2, 6-2, by the Brazilian Maia Haddad (13 WTA, favorite no. 13), in the 3rd round of the Grand Slam tournament from Wimbledon.

Haddad prevailed after a match of only an hour and a half, both players having 5 aces each, the Brazilian having two double faults, the Romanian only one.

Cirstea has never gone beyond the 3rd round at Wimbledon, she reached this stage of the competition four more times, in 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2021.Haddad Maia had a hard time Thursday, in the previous round, against the Romanian Jaqueline Cristian (133 WTA), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Brazilian was a semi-finalist a few weeks ago at Roland Garros.In the next round, the player from South America will face the winner of the match between the British Katie Boulter (89 WTA) and the Kazakh Elena Rîbakina (3 WTA, favorite no. 3).Saturday results:Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil/N.13) - Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2, 6-2Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia/N.21) - Dalma Galfi (Hungary) 6-0, 6-4.A