Sorana Cirstea manages sensational victory in quarter-finals of WTA 1,000 tournament in Dubai

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea managed a sensational victory over Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with total prize money of USD 3,211,715.

Cirstea (33, WTA's 22 nd) won after two hours and 41 minutes, in a match in which she had a spectacular comeback and saved six match points, agerpres reports.

Sorana Cirstea is now 3-1 in head-to-head matches with Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, whom she defeated in the first round in St. Petersburg in 2022, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, and last year in the round of 16 in Miami, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. The Czech won their first meeting in 2021 in the third round at the Australian Open, 6-2, 6-4.Cirstea secured a USD 158,944 cheque and 390 WTA points and will face Italian Jasmine Paolini in the penultimate round, who benefited on Thursday from the withdrawal of her opponent, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.Paolini (28, WTA's 26th) won both of her encounters with Cirstea, in 2021, in the quarter-finals at Portoroz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, and last year in the first round at Roland Garros, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.