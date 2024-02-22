Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Sorana Cirstea manages sensational victory in quarter-finals of WTA 1,000 tournament in Dubai

Sorana Cîrstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea managed a sensational victory over Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with total prize money of USD 3,211,715.

Cirstea (33, WTA's 22 nd) won after two hours and 41 minutes, in a match in which she had a spectacular comeback and saved six match points, agerpres reports.

Sorana Cirstea is now 3-1 in head-to-head matches with Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, whom she defeated in the first round in St. Petersburg in 2022, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, and last year in the round of 16 in Miami, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. The Czech won their first meeting in 2021 in the third round at the Australian Open, 6-2, 6-4.

Cirstea secured a USD 158,944 cheque and 390 WTA points and will face Italian Jasmine Paolini in the penultimate round, who benefited on Thursday from the withdrawal of her opponent, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Paolini (28, WTA's 26th) won both of her encounters with Cirstea, in 2021, in the quarter-finals at Portoroz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, and last year in the first round at Roland Garros, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.