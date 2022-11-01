Speaker Ciolacu:Constanta Port became main entrance hub, firstly of grains toward the entire Europe

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democratic Partyţs (PSD) chairman, stated on Tuesday that the Constanta Port, which has been modernized with non-reimbursable funds worth over 1 billion EUR, has become a main entrance hub, firstly of grains toward the entire Europe, told Agerpres.

"It is for the first time that we see a change of vision in the Transport Ministry and a special attention on behalf of Minister Sorin Grindeanu for the railway infrastructure. We have all seen, especially after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, how important this infrastructure is and how important the Constanta Port is, which, currently, has become a main entrance hub, firstly of grains toward the entire Europe," Ciolacu told a news conference organised at the Constanta Port.

Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that the Constanta Port has been modernized with non-reimbursable funds worth over 1 billion EUR, "which represents the best proof that Romania wants to become a powerful regional player."

"This year we deal with an increase of 400 percent compared to the 2020-2021 period in terms of contracting construction and modernisation works in the road infrastructure, namely 16.7 billion RON, without the VAT. This year, the Transport Ministry's absorption of European funds, for which even the greatest enemies or political opponents should say congratulations, stands at 8.8 billion RON, until the end of the year," Ciolacu also said.

Marcel Ciolacu underscored that investments in infrastructure are "investments with the highest degree of economic multiplication and, at the same time, a support, so that Romania's accession to the Schengen Area bring economic benefits as quickly as possible."