Speaker Ciolacu:Moldavia highway fulfills dream of Focsani residents to unite with the rest of the country

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday that the Moldavia Highway fulfills the dream of Focsani residents to finally unite with the rest of the country and will boost the economic development of the region, told Agerpres.

"164 years ago, here, in Focsani, the first paragraph of the history of the Romanian unitary national state was written. A history marked by many difficult moments, a history along which we, Romanians, proved every time, that only united we can overcome any obstacle, that only together we can create a better future. The union of Moldavia with Wallachia and then the abolition of the border here, from this Square, created the premises of Greater Romania. It was a process based on strong cultural and economic closeness between the two principalities, which also needed political concretization. Currently, we are at the stage where the political form must be doubled by perseverance and firm involvement in the economy of the regions that inherit the old principalities. Therefore, the start of the works in 2022 at Moldavia Highway fulfills the dream of Focsani residents to finally unite with the rest of the country. At the same time, the investment will boost the development of the region and increase the economic power of the cities of this part of the country, including Focsani. Because only through unity, solidarity and common projects we all are stronger. That's the only way we'll be able to overcome all the economic disturbances caused by the pandemic we've been through and the unjust war that's still being waged at our borders," Marcel Ciolacu stated.

He also mentioned the booing he witnessed, on Tuesday morning, at the events held in Iasi dedicated to the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

"I hope with all my heart that together we convey at home, each one, what this national day represents, so that we do not have to answer at home to our children, our grandchildren, our younger brothers and sisters why it was necessary to boo in such a day and I hope that a response 'Because we were asked to do so by the party' shall be forgotten in the future of Romania and we shall understand the purpose and the privilege we all have to be here today, in the square," Ciolacu stated.

Marcel Ciolacu attended on Tuesday, in Focsani, the events dedicated to the 164th anniversary of the Romanian Principalities Union, alongside Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, French Ambassador in Romania Laurence Auer and other representatives of the Government and Parliament.