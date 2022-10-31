 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Standing Bureau discusses 2023 budget of Deputies Chamber

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

The standing bureau of the Chamber of Deputies took note, on Monday, of an internal memorandum informing that the draft budget of the Chamber of Deputies for the year 2023, financed from the state budget, was drawn up based on the proposals of the specialist departments from the structure of the General Secretariat of the Chamber and also based on consultations with the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, with a total amount resulting of 604,146 thousand RON, commitment appropriations, and 589,589 thousand RON budget appropriations, told Agerpres.

According to the same document, out of the total amount of budget credits, 586,691 thousand lei are for the Chamber of Deputies' own activity, and 2,907 thousand lei represent expenses for the Romanian Institute for Human Rights - third authorising officer subordinated to the Chamber of Deputies.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.