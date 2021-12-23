State budget for 2022 - adopted on articles by joint plenary sitting

The deputies and senators approved, on Wednesday night, in the joint plenary sitting, the draft budget for 2022 on articles and the final vote will be given on Thursday.

In the sitting that lasted over 6 hours, were approved, among others, the budgets of the Presidential Administration, the General Secretariat of the Government, the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, ministries, intelligence services, Permanent Electoral Authority, public radio and TV corporations, government agencies.

Several amendments were accepted which were rejected in the Joint Committee on Budget and Finance.

Among them were two amendments to supplement the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government with funds for the renovation of churches and, respectively, for the functioning of the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia.

Several amendments were rejected regarding the improvement of hospital, road or school infrastructure, but also one regarding the "reducing to one leu the budget of the Academy of Scientists".

Senators and deputies also approved, during the debate on the draft state budget for 2022, an amendment providing for the supplementation of the budget of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration for a series of infrastructure investments.

The final vote will be given on Thursday on next year's budget.