State Jewish Theatre commemorates 80 years since Bucharest Pogrom

The State Jewish Theater commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Bucharest Pogrom of January 21-23, 1941 and the Holocaust, through a series of online events, which will be broadcast on the theater's Facebook and YouTube pages from Thursday to January 27, informs a press release of the cultural institution sent to AGERPRES.

"Against the backdrop of the Legionary Rebellion - the open conflict between General Ion Antonescu and the Legionary Movement - this episode is one of the heyday of anti-Semitic practices in Romania. The actions began on the evening of January 20, 1941, and in the next two days, the Dudesti and Vacaresti districts of the Capital City were devastated and plundered, with more than 120 people left dead - most of the macabre murders committed in the Jilava forest, where there were found 90 people dead - as well as at the Slaughterhouse, near the Fundeni and Pantelimon roads," reads the same press release.

The programme of Thursday's events begins, at 10.00 am, with "Testamentul Meu" [My Testament] - a moment from the show "Luminile ghetoului" [Ghetto Lights], performed by actor Mihai Ciuca, followed, at 7.00 pm, by moments from the show "Bucuresti 41 tur-return" [Bucharest 41 round trip], and at 9.00 pm by a moment performed by actress Maia Morgenstern.

The series of online events will end, on January 27, with "Stiler, Stiler" [Shtiler, Shtiler] - a moment from the show "Luminile ghetoului", performed by actress Viorica (Bantas) Predica, at 10.00 am, followed, at 3, 00 pm, by a new moment from the show "Luminile ghetoului", "Spil je mir a lidele in idis" [Shpil je mir a lidele in Yiddish], and at 7.00 am, by a moment from the show "Janka" by Oscar K. Speace."