Stock Market's Hanga: This year, for the first time, we exceed threshold of 100,000 investors

This year, for the first time, the Bucharest Stock Exchange exceeded the threshold of 100,000 investors, and a few days ago the threshold of one million transactions was exceeded, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Radu Hanga said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"We see a wave of listings, a wave that continues this year, even if we see a slowdown compared to last year. It's normal, because we are in a more complicated context. A few days ago we exceeded the threshold of one million transactions on the main stock market. If you look at the history, you will see that there were, I think, 4 or 5 years where we had over a million annual trades between 2006 and 2009. I mean the number of transactions increases, the number of listings, the visibility and the number of investors increase (...) A year and a half ago, when we approved the strategy for the next 4 years of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, we looked at the 5 pillars: companies, visibility, investors, technology. We had to set a target and the target was 100,000 investors. The stock market always aimed to reach 100,000 investors and not we managed to do it. Well, this year, for the first time, we exceeded the threshold of 100,000 investors. It is a good direction, things are moving and it is not perfect, which makes us happy, because it means we also have work to do next," said Hanga.

In his opinion, the year 2023 will be a very complicated one, because no one knows what will happen in the north of Romania, in Ukraine.