STS receives AML & Rescue Award for rescue of Ukrainian refugee lost in mountains

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) received the "AML & Rescue Award" at the 112 Awards Ceremony for handling an emergency call from a Ukrainian refugee lost in the mountains of Suceava county, informs a STS press release

According to the source, the specialists of the European countries appreciated the implementation of advanced technical localization functionalities that allowed the reception of AML information for a call made from a non-EU SIM card and in the absence of Internet, as well as the fact that the entire conversation was conducted in Ukrainian language, with the help of a remote 112 call-taker, and the intervention crews were able to quickly reach the person in danger.

At the 112 Awards Ceremony, organised by the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) on Wednesday in Ljubljana, Slovenia, the Romanian 112 emergency service received one of the most important European awards in the field of emergencies, following the "impeccable handling" of a call to the single emergency number.

The "AML & Rescue Award" is the sixth European award won by STS in the 19 years since the single emergency number 112 was implemented in Romania.

As for the rescue operation in Suceava county, awarded at EENA, last October a Ukrainian refugee entered Romania and got lost in the mountainous area of Suceava county in darkness, rain and poor visibility. Panicked by wild animals in the forest, the man called 112, where he said he could not give any clues as to his whereabouts. As the caller did not know any foreign language, the call was picked up by a remote STS operator, who conducted the primary interview in Ukrainian and mediated all communication between the lost person and the rescue teams.

The refugee called 112 from a smartphone with a non-EU SIM card and no internet access. However, the call was accompanied by the AML location and the coordinates were sent in DataSMS format.

The functioning of the AML location tracking in Romania, in Roaming and in the absence of internet, was made possible thanks to the technical configurations made by STS, with the help of mobile operators and Google, in spring 2020.

The technical implementations of the 112 System and the operational procedures for handling calls in foreign languages led, in this case, to the rescue of the refugee.AGERPRES