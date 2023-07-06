Supreme Council of National Defense approves forces for missions outside Romania in 2024

The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) approved on Thursday the forces of the Romanian Army and of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that can be made available for participation in 2024 in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state.

According to the Presidential Administration, the Romanian Army will make available for participation in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, in 2024, an effective number of 5,646 military staff and civilians, of whom 2,526 will participate in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, and 3,120 troops will be waiting on the national territory, with the possibility of being deployed on order.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will be able to participate in such missions and operations with 2,462 military and police officers, of which 359 will participate in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, and 2,103 will be on standby in the national territory, deployable upon order.

The new element is the addition of a staff and service company to the EUFOR Althea operation, in the Bosnia and Herzegovina theatre of operations, explained the Presidential Administration.

"Romania will thus become the largest con tributor with troops in the operation, with an effective force of over a thousand troops, both deployed in the theatre and also within the reserves of the operation", the Presidency mentioned.