Swiss delegation headed by ambassador Mattli learns firsthand about progress of Swiss-funded projects in Brasov

Two of the three projects implemented in Brasov County with funding disbursed under the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Agreement, specifically the upgrading of the district heating system of Brasov city's Tractorul neighborhood and of the Secondary School No. 4 in Racadau have been completed almost one hundred percent, Brasov deputy mayor Mihai Costel told the Swiss delegation headed by ambassador Arthur Mattli, who visited the city on Wednesday.

"We had a constructive talk with the Swiss delegation, whom we presented the three projects financed via the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Agreement. The Swiss officials were pleased with the way they were implemented and appreciated in particular the fact that despite a delayed start, the upgrading of the Tractorul heat transport and distribution network was completed on time. The project at the 'Grigore Moisil' College of Informatics also faced a sensitive situation because of the Spanish contractor hired by tender, who didn't meet the contractual deadlines, yet the Swiss side appreciated the way we handled matters, the more so as we have already redone the milestone plan [after the termination of the contract with the initial contractor] and determined that all the works at this objective should be completed by the end of the year," said the deputy mayor, according to a release of the Brasov City Hall.

According to Mihai Costel, the informatics students could move back into the building beginning with the second half of the school year.

The Brasov City Hall has initiated two lawsuits against the Spanish company that failed to meet the contractual provisions, said the cited source.