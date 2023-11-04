Tennis: Bianca Andreescu says her goal is to become WTA's no. 1

Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin Bianca Andreescu stated, on Saturday, on the occasion of the launch of her book "Bibi Got Game" in Romanian, in Bucharest, that her main objective remains to reach number one in the WTA ranking, as she is convinced that in the future she will be able to equal her performance of 2019, when she won the title at the US Open.

"Of course I'm thinking about performances like winning the US Open. I have a lot of confidence in myself and the quality of my tennis game, and I'm convinced that yes, it will happen soon. World No. 1 remains my goal and I hope that at the Games Olympics in 2024 to achieve great things," said Andreescu., Agerpres informs.

Currently ranked 92nd in the world ranking, Bianca Andreescu said that she would have liked to play for Romania."It would have been nice to play for Romania, but I was born in Canada and I can't comment much about Romanian tennis. I don't know, maybe that will happen. I met Simona Halep a long time ago in Canada. I would like to train with Sorana Cirstea, with Mihaela Buzarnescu or Simona Halep. Let's see what will happen to her when she returns to the field. I can't comment on anything that happened to her, it's something very personal," said Bianca Andreescu.Bianca Andreescu launched, on Saturday, at the Humanitas bookstore in Cismigiu, Bucharest, her biographical volume "Bibi Got Game," in Romanian, "a story about tennis, meditation and a dog named Coco," as written on the cover. The book was published by Curtea Veche Publishing, the Romanian translation being provided by Alina Gabriela Rudeanu.At the end of the book presentation, Bianca Andreescu answered the questions from the audience, after which she signed autographs.