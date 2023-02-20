 
     
Tennis: Monica Niculescu qualifies for round of 16 of doubles event in Dubai (WTA)

Monica Niculescu

The Romanian-Belgian pair Monica Niculescu/Kimberley Zimmermann qualified on Monday for the round of 16 of the doubles event of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with total prizes of 2,788,468 dollars, after 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 versus Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) and Kaia Kanepi (Estonia), told Agerpres.

Niculescu and her partner won after one hour and 34 minutes.

Niculescu and Zimmermann secured a cheque for 11,850 dollars and 105 WTA points in doubles, and will face the Russian-Kazakh pair Anastasia Pavliucenkova/Elena Ribakina in the round of 16.

