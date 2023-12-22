Tennis: Sorana Cirstea wins World Tennis League event

Romanian player Sorana Cirstea contributed two wins to the Falcons' team success over the Hawks on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the World Tennis League team exhibition tournament.
In mixed doubles, Sorana Cirstea and American Taylor Fritz beat Caroline Garcia (France)/Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-2, agerpres reports.In the women's doubles, Cirstea and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina won 6-4 against Iga Swiatek (Poland)/Caroline Garcia (France).
Taylor Fritz and Sumit Nagal (India) won the men's doubles 7-6 (8-6) against Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud (Norway).
In men's singles, Fritz was outclassed by Ruud 6-1, Swiatek defeated Rybakina 6-4 (8-10 shoot-out) in women's singles.
On Friday, the Falcons will play the Kites (Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Arina Sabalenka, Paula Badosa), victorious against the Eagles (Mirra Andreeva, Sofia Kenin, Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev).