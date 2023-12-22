 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea wins World Tennis League event

gsp.ro
sorana cirstea

Romanian player Sorana Cirstea contributed two wins to the Falcons' team success over the Hawks on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the World Tennis League team exhibition tournament.

In mixed doubles, Sorana Cirstea and American Taylor Fritz beat Caroline Garcia (France)/Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-2, agerpres reports.

In the women's doubles, Cirstea and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina won 6-4 against Iga Swiatek (Poland)/Caroline Garcia (France).

Taylor Fritz and Sumit Nagal (India) won the men's doubles 7-6 (8-6) against Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud (Norway).

In men's singles, Fritz was outclassed by Ruud 6-1, Swiatek defeated Rybakina 6-4 (8-10 shoot-out) in women's singles.

On Friday, the Falcons will play the Kites (Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Arina Sabalenka, Paula Badosa), victorious against the Eagles (Mirra Andreeva, Sofia Kenin, Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.