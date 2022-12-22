Tenth aeromedical rescue point in Romania, inaugurated in Brasov

The tenth aeromedical rescue point in Romania is operational as of Wednesday in Brasov, told Agerpres.

At the Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport, the inauguration of the tenth aeromedical operation point took place, which will function within the Aeromedical Detachment, subordinated to the General Aviation Inspectorate (IGAv), in collaboration with the Emergency Reception Units from Brasov and Sibiu, as well as and with Salvamont, the General Aviation Inspectorate's Facebook page informs.

The hangar, which will be located in the perimetre of the new airport in Brasov, will be built with the support of the County Council.

Until the completion of the project, the SMURD helicopter, equipped with a winch, purchased through non-refundable European funds and commisioned in 2021, will have as a temporary location the hangar within IAR Brasov, the quoted source shows.

Currently, 10 aeromedical operating points are operational - Targu Mures, Bucharest, Iasi, Constanta, Galati, Craiova, Arad, Jibou, Caransebes, Brasov.

In 2022, IGAv pilots performed 4,685 rescue missions, performing over 6,000 flight hours, 4,201 patients being transported to health facilities for the continuation of the necessary medical care.

The Aeromedical Operation Point in Brasov and the one inaugurated last year in Caransebes are two of the strategic points located in the immediate vicinity of the mountainous area, next year the third aeromedical operation point for mountain rescue is being considered in Campulung Moldovenesc, Suceava County.

Once made operational, the 11 points will be able to cover the entire country from an aeromedical point of view, thus increasing the response capacity in order to save lives, IGAv mentions.