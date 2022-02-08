TeraPlast closes 2021 with two-figure increases of all performance indicators, net profit up 50 pct

TeraPlast has closed 2021 with a net profit on the rise by 50%, to 44.6 million RON, while turnover rose by 55%, to 615 million RON, according to a release of the company, sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

"The TeraPlast Group continued its solid performance in 2021, with substantial increases, in the two-figure range, in all performance indicators. The turnover afferent to the 2021 financial exercise increased by 55% to 615 million RON - a record result in the current structure of the Group. Net profit (which does not include the impact of exits in 2021) has increased by 50%, up to 44.6 million RON. EBITDA reached 74.2 million RON, increasing by 36% over the previous year. In the same period, the operational profit has reached 53.6 million RON, by 41.7% higher than in 2020 and triple over 2019. The consolidated result was positively influenced by the operationalization of programmed investments (expanding the capacities of the Installations Division and TeraPlast Recycling), but was bogged down by non-recurring costs afferent to the start of new investments, which clocked in at nearly 3.7 million RON," the document mentions.

According to the quoted source, the Group continued to sell significant volumes despite the increasing costs for raw materials and the drop in the construction sector in the second quarter of 2021.

A particular performance is noted on the external market, where the value of exports doubled over the previous year. The share of exports in total turnover clocked in at 14.4%, in line with the 15% objective announced by the representatives of the Group at the start of 2021, according to the release.

The TeraPlast Group is composed of the companies: TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack and Somplast. Starting with July 2, 2008, TeraPlast SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol TRP. The company's shares are included in the BET reference index of the BVB and in the Small Cap and Global All Cap of FTSE Russell.