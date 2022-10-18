Termoenergetica Bucharest starts providing heat Tuesday night to Wednesday

Termoenergetica Bucharest announces that, during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the working tests will begin for urban consumers in the Capital, in compliance with the legal requirements, informs the company in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the laws in force, "the start of the heating period for urban consumers will take place after daily average values of outdoor air temperature of 10 Celsius degrees or less are registered for 3 consecutive days, between 20:00 and 6:00 hrs", told Agerpres.

"The action is taking place progressively, considering the dimensions of the heating system and the state of deterioration of the pipes, caused by the lack of investment in the last 30 years. It is also important to remember that, considering the weather forecast for the next period, of high temperatures during the day, heat will be supplied especially during the night," the release states.

The working tests will take place in such a way that, as the outside temperature drops, all consumers benefit under normal conditions from the supply of heating agent.

"Our institution started supplying heat on demand to hospitals, schools, kindergartens, homes for the elderly, as well as to all other institutions that requested this," the company mentions.