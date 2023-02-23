The show "3 Italian Tenors", with Domenico Menini, Alessandro Goldoni and Angelo Forte, will be presented, between May 12-26, as part of a national tour that will include 15 cities in Romania, informs a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES.

The setlist of the show will not miss arias such as "Nessun dorma", "E lucevan le stelle", "La donna e mobile" or canzones such as "O sole mio", "Santa Lucia", "Funiculi, Funicula" or "Caruso", told Agerpres.

The show's program will include guests honoring Italian bel canto - baritone Fernando Araujo (Austria), legendary baritone Alfio Grasso (Italy) and soprano Jeanne Marie Druce (France).

The show will be an interactive one, with the musical direction being ensured, following the model of Johann Strauss or, more recently, of André Rieu, "with violin in hand", by the conductor and soloist violinist Bogdan Costache. He will conduct the Orchestra di Teatro D'Opera Italiana and the Vox Opera Orchestra. Famous instrumental artists from Europe and the world will perform under his baton.

The dates and cities already confirmed for the tour of the three Italian tenors are: May 12 - Constanta, May 13 - Galati, May 14 - Ploiesti, May 15 - Bucharest, May 16 - Brasov, May 17 - Piatra Neamt, May 18 - Botosani, May 19 - Suceava, May 20 - Bacau, May 21 - Sibiu, May 22 - Timisoara, May 23 - Arad; May 24 - Cluj-Napoca, May 25 - Oradea, May 26 - Baia Mare.

Tickets and details are available on ProTicket.ro, Ticketstore.ro, Bilet.ro, BLT.ro, Iabilet.ro.

The show is a tribute to the great tenors Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti, three legendary artists who conquered the whole world with their voices and interpretations.