There is life without politics, but if PSD needs me, I will respond positively (MEP Cretu)

MEP Corina Cretu expressed on Wednesday evening, at a meeting with representatives of the press, her willingness to collaborate with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and to continue working in the interest of Romania, after having resigned from Pro Romania.

"If the PSD needs me, I will respond positively. First of all, because I would like to continue this experience I have for the country. If not, surely everyone can survive. I would have liked an alliance, honestly, but at this moment this alliance is really not possible," said Corina Cretu.

"Two and a half, three years ago, Mr. chairman Marcel Ciolacu sent a letter to the press in which he agreed that Pro Romania should join the Party of European Socialists, because this is the rule: the oldest party must accept the newest party. (...) He was very open then. Our colleague who represents PSD in PES spoke very nicely that our place is in the family of European Socialists. I have 29 years of PSD membership plus five years of Pro Romania. Basically, I grew up in politics. But perhaps there is life without politics. I don't know. I try to look in the mirror every morning and think that maybe others can do more and better. I have a clear conscience," said MEP Corina Cretu, told Agerpres.

The Romanian politician recalled some of her achievements as European Commissioner, including attracting EUR 8 billion to Romania.

