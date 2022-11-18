The University of Life Sciences "King Mihai I" from Timișoara and the African Judo Federation concluded a protocol through which enables students from Africa to be granted scholarships within the six faculties of the university. The protocol between these two institutions was signed in Timișoara, by the rector of the university, univ. prof. dr. Cosmin Alin Popescu, and the president of the African Judo Federation, Thierry Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, in the presence of the political consultant Anton Pisaroglu, who was actively involved in this project and has several ongoing projects on the African continent.

In addition to his position as president of the African Judo Federation, Thierry Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko is also president of the Malagasy Olympic Committee and member of the Parliament of Madagascar.

“I strongly believe in the important role of education in shaping the young generation that will bring progress and development to Madagascar. For a very long time I have developed several education projects, hoping to raise a new generation of strong and educated leaders for the African continent. Sport is not all about winning medals but mostly about giving a real chance to those who come from poor families, to give them a better life, even more so to children and young people on the African continent. This is my mission and I will not stop until every child and young person in my country and on the African continent has a fair chance to access good quality education. Because I grew up with the values ​​that judo taught me and because one of my role models is Nelson Mandela, I never forget his memorable words: education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. I would like to thank the leadership at the "King Mihai I" University of Life Sciences, especially the rector, prof. Dr. Cosmin Alin Popescu, as well as my good friend and advisor, Anton Pisaroglu, who knows and loves Africa, because they supported with me in this journey for a better life in Africa."

The main objectives of this protocol are to develop a partnership in the education and sports fields, to strengthen the collaboration and friendship between the two institutions, to establish a solid foundation for international relations between the academic environment in Romania and the African one, and to encourage students from Africa to come study in Romania.

"I am extremely happy because today I signed this memorandum through which our University expands its portfolio of international partnerships to over 40 countries in Europe, Africa and other continents. This was made possible thanks to the vision of the team, which I would like to congratulate for their high standards of internationally recognized professionalism. "King Mihai I" University reached the high standards of an international educational hub, due to the intense research and innovation projects developed here meant to increase life quality. As President Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko also stated, I believe in the power of changing destinies of people and nations through education. For this reason, the scholarship program we offer to Madagascar students through the partnership signed today represents our contribution to the development of future generations. We were very happy to have Mr. President Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko as a guest, in whom I discovered a man with high values ​​and a very solid vision, determined to bring a real change among the youth of Madagascar" stated the rector of "The King Mihai I" University of Life Sciences, univ. prof. dr. Cosmin Alin Popescu.

By signing the protocol with the African Judo Federation, the University of Life Sciences "King Mihai I" encourages international student exchange and performance in education and sports. The collaboration with the African Judo Federation and the commitment to develop international relations correspond with the long-term vision of the University of Life Sciences, which plans to attract as many foreign students as possible, including from Africa, to support the professional and personal development of its students and to take part in research, development, and innovation, especially in the area of ​​life sciences. More than 6,000 students are enrolled at the university, forming an united and active community, involved in society's issues.