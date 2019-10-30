Thousands pay tribute to Colectiv fire victims

People marched and gathered in the thousands in the Bucur Square of Bucharest to commemorate the victims of the fire that ravaged the Colectiv Club on October 30, 2015.

The crowd observed a moment of silence, lit candles and laid flowers at the victims' memorial.

Adrian Albu, a survivor of the Colectiv tragedy, said that a message he would address the authorities would be about "personal responsibility".

"If everyone took responsibility for their actions, this would be a great step forward for the entire country. Everyone would do their job and we would no longer have the problems we are struggling with now," he said, also complaining about foot dragging in the procedures that should have brought the culprits to justice.

The participants in the march carried banners reading: "#COLECTIV", "We want Arafat's head!" and "Arafat - resign", as head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat faces backlash for the sloppy job of the fire response authorities in the first hours of the tragedy.

The names of the victims were written on a white sheet.

Two memorial services for the 64 young people killed in the fire were celebrated on Wednesday at the St. Nicholas - Brosteni Church and in the Bucur Square, at the cross erected in front of the club, in the vicinity of the tragedy site.