TM2023: Over 100 officials from 41 countries to attend Timisoara's official inauguration as European Capital of Culture

More than 100 high-ranking officials from 41 countries will attend next weekend the official inauguration of the western city of Timisoara as European Capital of Culture, the organizers announce.

The Royal House of Romania will be represented by Crown Custodian Margareta and her spouse, Prince Radu. European Commissioner Adina Valean will present the city with the Melina Mercouri Prize of the European Commission, shows the program of the TM2023 Association, told Agerpres.

"I thank all those who will come to Timisoara to celebrate together with the city residents the title of European Capital of Culture. We are honored by the great interest shown to Timisoara in this strategic year, not only for us, but for the entire country. I am sure that Timisoara will impress and win the hearts of our guests, both through its beauty and the artistic quality of the inauguration program and the hospitality and warmth of its locals. I also thank them because those present in our city in the inauguration weekend will pass down the bold story of multicultural and innovative Timisoara," city mayor Dominic Fritz said on Sunday.

The guests will participate on Friday, February 17, starting at 5:30 p.m., in a festive concert at the Palace of Culture (Timisoara National Theatre) and then will join as of 7:00 p.m. the main event in Unirii Square - Celebrating the Inaguration, which is expected to draw up to 15,000 people.

Taking the show stage will be Doctorul Sinteza and K-Lu, Implant Pentru Refuz together with Dora Gaitanovici, Adrian Despot, Dan Byron and Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona, while Duchamp Pilot / Muare Experience will animate the atmosphere with a stunning show of original and sophisticated aerial acrobatics staged with the help of safety systems and cranes. Also on the bill are the gypsy band Taraf de Caliu and their guests, as well as Berlin DJ Fritz Kalkbrenner who will close the evening with a special mix of melodic house.

The concert at the Palace of Culture and the show in Unirii Square will be aired on the national TV channel TVR1.

The national program "Timisoara - 2023 European Capital of Culture" officially opens in the weekend of February 17 - 19 with a string of 130 events hosted by venues throughout the city.

The inauguration of Timisoara's stint as 2023 cultural capital is coordinated and organized by the Project Center, and is financed by the Municipality of Timisoara. For the opening weekend, the Timisoara City Hall allocated 7.5 million RON, and the Ministry of Culture 800,000 RON.