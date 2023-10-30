Trial against Council of European Union at CJEU hasn't ended, we have right to appeal (MEP Tomac)

MEP Eugen Tomac announced that he will appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union against the decision of the Court of the European Union in the case concerning Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

"The trial against the Council of the European Union at the CJEU has not ended! Regarding the decision of the Court of the European Union by which I complained about the abuse of power by Austria through the blockade generated in the Council of the JHA against Romania and Bulgaria, I would like to make the following clarifications: as a member of the European Parliament, I argued from the beginning that this approach is a first and that I am a non-privileged plaintiff according to the provisions of Article 263 of TFEU. Therefore, I requested the Romanian Government, the European Commission and the European Parliament to intervene in this process. I sued the rejection of our entry into the Schengen area on February 6, 2023, because, according to the provisions of the TFEU, such a decision can be appealed within two months, and the deadline expires on February 8. (...) Given that the Court of Luxembourg did not only reject the action initiated against the Council of the EU, but also analyzed substantive aspects, we have the right to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union and hope that the next panel of judges will address this issue in a more complex and more detailed way, in accordance with the EU Treaties and the Schengen agreements," said Eugen Tomac, on Sunday, in a Facebook post.

"Personally, I don't regret this step for a moment, I have a peaceful conscience that I used all the legal ways a citizen has at his disposal to defend the interests of Romania and Romanian citizens in the spirit of values that consecrated the European project. That's why I continue this approach because we have to defend our interests and rights with intelligence and dignity," said Tomac.

In the same context, he recalls that he initiated a petition signed by over 50,000 Romanian citizens asking the European Parliament to intervene as a privileged plaintiff in this process.

AGERPRES