Triumphal Arch in Bucharest, on the logo of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting of November 29&30

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces the launch of the logo of the meeting of the Allied Foreign Ministers in Bucharest, an event that will take place on November 29 and 30.

The visual identity of the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers has in the foreground the Triumphal Arch in Bucharest, the centenary of which was marked this year. The Triumphal Arch, built between 1921 and 1922 according to the project of the architect Petre Antonescu, is a symbol of Romania's victory in the First World War and of the Great Union.

The November 29 and 30 meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers is the first of its kind that Romania hosts, after organizing the Alliance's Summit in 2008.

Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina were invited to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers from NATO countries, according to official sources.

The meeting will include four sessions related to the implementation of the decisions made at the NATO summit in Madrid, the war in Ukraine, energy security and partners.AGERPRES