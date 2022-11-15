Truck carrying 10 tonnes of paper waste turned away at Romanian border

A truck carrying 10 tonnes of furniture and electronic equipment waste was stopped at the entrance to the country at the Petea customs office, informs, on Tuesday, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF), told Agerpres.

"At the Petea Border Crossing Point, Satu Mare county, a Romanian citizen, aged 36, from Giurgiu, driving a truck registered in Romania, presented himself for border formalities, on the inbound. He was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, second-hand furniture, electronic and household appliances, from a commercial company in Germany to a commercial company in Iasi county. Given the suspicions regarding the legality of this waste transfer, authorized support was requested from the representatives of the Satu Mare Environmental Guard, which established that the transported goods - in total amount of 10,000 kg - cannot enter the territory of Romania because the necessary documents for the import of waste are lacking," states the cited source, told Agerpres.

The control authorities decided to deny the entry of the transported goods on the territory of Romania, and returned them to the Hungarian territory.