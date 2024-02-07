Trucks leaving Romania at Giurgiu border crossing wait 180 minutes due to Bulgarian farmers' protest

The waiting time at the border control at the exit from Romania through Giurgiu border crossing point for trucks has reached 180 minutes, after Bulgarian farmers protested on Wednesday for more than three hours at the roundabout in Ruse border crossing point, and traffic was stopped on both directions during this time.

"The protest of the Bulgarian farmers started yesterday continued today and lasted from 10:00 to 13:10 during which the traffic through Giurgiu border crossing point was stopped in both directions for all means of transport. The Giurgiu Border Police Territorial Inspectorate was informed through the Giurgiu Joint Contact Centre that on 6 and 7 February 2024, between 10:30 and 12:30, protest actions by Bulgarian grain producers will be held on the territory of Bulgaria in the area adjacent to the Ruse-Giurgiu border crossing point. Today, traffic was stopped at 10:00 and resumed at 13:10," reads a press release ITPF Giurgiu sent on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Following the traffic stop, the waiting time at border control, through Giurgiu border crossing point, has increased and has now reached 180 minutes for trucks leaving Romania.

On the way into the country, the waiting time is 30 minutes for both trucks and cars.