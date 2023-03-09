Tunisian ambassador visits Iasi City Hall

Ambassador of Tunisia to Romania Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali on Thursday visited the Iasi City Hall to meet Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica and discuss university co-operation and holding cultural events in Iasi.

According to a press statement released by the Iasi City Hall, Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali was recently appointed ambassador to Moldova and was in Iasi for official meetings with local administration officials, university officials and officials of the Iasi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The conversation focused especially on university co-operation and the situation of Tunisian students in Iasi, especially at the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and also opportunities to expand relations with other Iasi universities, with Mayor Mihai Chirica offering to facilitate contacts with the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University and the Ion Ionescu de la Brad University of Life Sciences. The two officials discussed resuming twinning project with the city of Ariana in north-east Tunisia, holding cultural events in Iasi to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties between Romania and Tunisia, strengthening business ties and an invitation to the city of Iasi to attend a business forum that will be held in Tunisia in May," according to the Iasi City Hall.

The Tunisian diplomat also wanted to thank the mayor of Iasi for the helping with the safe evacuation of Tunisian students during the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. AGERPRES