Two shipments of textile waste from Germany, denied entrance to Romania

Two shipments of textile waste that were brought from Germany were blocked, on Monday, from entering the country through the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, by the Arad Environmental Guard.

The Arad Environmental Guard informed that the waste was in two trucks driven by Romanian drivers who were to transport it to eastern Bacau and central Covasna, but the companies to which they were to arrive did not meet the legal conditions to process such stuff.

"Commissioners of the National Environmental Guard - Arad County Commissariat prohibited the entry into the country of two trucks transporting textile and clothing waste with quantities of 10.36 tons and 14.52 tons, respectively, originating from Germany. Economic operators from Bacau and Covasna counties, which the waste was intended for, did not have recovery facilities in the transport manifest, as provided for in the specific legislation," the Arad commissioners said.

