UDMR's Kelemen: It takes bold public policies to stop demographic decline, youth exodus

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday in Sfantu Gheorghe that bold public policies are needed to stop the demographic decline and the exodus of young people to the West.

"Way back in 2021, when we were in power in the national government and local administrations, we launched many programmes that maybe in 10-15 years would yield results, not faster, because that is the minimum term before you see results. So, it is our interest to support young people, to support young families, to give a secure job and a school diploma in a market that is viable for young people who want to stay in Romania, and to provide the necessary infrastructure for them to build a future on their fatherland," said Kelemen.

He mentioned several proposals initiated to support young people and stop their exodus, given the "huge pull of the West."

"In September 2021, we came up with a proposal to the coalition that had been formed in autumn 2021 and put forth several long-term projects to support young people, including bank loan and subsidised interest rates, help for those mothers raising their children and many, many other proposals. Sure, war, inflation, energy crisis happened, and the projects were rethought, but many were taken over by the then Minister of Family and were released in 2022 and 2023. But it is only the beginning, if we want to give support, real help to young people, we must continue with much bolder projects, including in the taxation area, to help young people build houses, buy what they need, because otherwise they will not stay in Romania. The force of attraction of the West and the countries of Western and Northern Europe, not only for Romania, for the entire former communist bloc is a huge force. It remains a huge force 34 years afterwards, and Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and even Poland feel this exodus of young people and we can only stop it through long-term support and bold support for young people."

According to Kelemen, if bold measures are not taken and the current trend stands, there is a risk that in the next 15 years the demographic structure and social systems in Romania will collapse.

The statements were made at the public presentation by the local administration of Sfantu Gheorghe of a building project for a dual campus and a new housing district for young professionals on the site of a former local poultry farm, under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).