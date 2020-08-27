UDMR's Kelemen says 1,000 reasons to vote against gov't, also arguments not to vote it out

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor told a news conference on Thursday that there are many reasons for his party's lawmakers to vote against the Orban government, but that there are also reasons to vote against the motion of censure.

"I have called on the joint floor groups to convene on Monday at noon to discuss and take a decision before 14:00hrs, when the debate on the censure motion begins. (...) We will take into account the government's achievements. There are not too many. We have shown that there are at least 1,000 reasons to vote against the government, but there are also some arguments for not voting on the motion of censure. We will consider all these issues and make a decision. Judging by performance, the government should leave. If we look at everything that follows in the coming months, it is a matter that must be discussed very seriously and with great responsibility. On the one hand, it is no drama if, under normal circumstances, without a health crisis, the government leaves and there is a caretaker government until the elections. (...) But, if a caretaker government remains at this moment it would still do what a fully empowered government would do. I don't think there will be another government if the Orban government falls. (...) If the government falls, the Orban government will remain until December," said Kelemen.

He added that now, before the elections, UDMR is not interested in any way in joining the government.

Kelemen participated on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca in a meeting of the UDMR's Council of Representatives (CRU) that convened for the adoption of the regulation for the nomination of the UDMR candidates in the parliamentary election. AGERPRES .