Ukraine's Embassy rep.: Ukraine's victory key-element remains international partners' solidarity

Ukraine's victory key-element remains the international partners' solidarity, Secretary II with Ukraine's Embassy in Bucharest Petro Stoian said on Tuesday at the opening of a poster exhibition created by Ukrainian artists, depicting their reaction to the Russian invasion of their country.

"The posters show the harsh reality: an aggressive war is taking place in the centre of Europe. Ukraine is forced to fight today for its right to self-determination and independence, arms in hand," said Petro Stoian. He added that "on February 24, this year, the Kremlin, with the support of Aleksandr Lukashenko, decided to put a full stop to the Ukrainian state and start a wide war against Ukraine", told Agerpres.

In this sense, he brought to mind the attacks on the population and civil infrastructure in his country.

"Kremlin's genocide against the Ukrainian people already has thousands of victims and millions of people have fled the war, Ukraine's economy has been destroyed, losing almost half of its potential and approximately five million jobs," said Stoian. Moreover, he added that "the Russian Federation has gone as far as to threaten the region with a nuclear catastrophe," speaking about the nuclear plant in Zaporojie, an area that "needs to be demilitarised."

In his opinion, "if Ukraine surrenders, it will disappear." "If Russia withdraws, it will turn into a new Russia. The key-elements of Ukraine's victory remains the international partners' solidarity," Petro Stoian underscored.

In his turn, counselor with the US Embassy in Bucharest Timothy Gerhardson said that the posters show the manner in which the Ukrainian artists reacted to the war through their art.

Timothy Gerhardson said the posters are part of a wide dialogue, a conversation of the citizens of Ukraine and those outside of it. He mentioned that several images displayed in Bucharest are mural creation topic in Ukraine. These images speak of complex feelings without words. Each image is a complex story. Art illustrates an extraordinary resistance. It offers the gift of understanding, of better understanding a tragedy and the heroism across the border. It shows us that the Ukrainian people and its allies are united in the demarche of seeing a peaceful, democratic, independent and prosperous Ukraine. We don't know when the war will end, but we do know Ukraine will be victorious and its friends and partners will be by its side as long as it takes, showed Timothy Gerhardson.

The 21 posters presented in Bucharest are part of a wider exhibition opened in Kyiv in partnership with the artists of the Pictoric Club and partially funded by the US Embassy in Kyiv. The exhibition is open at the American Corner at the National Library until September 13. The posters have been created by Ukrainian artists: Haidayenko (Odessa), Dasha Podoltseva (Kyiv), Natalia Shulga (Kyiv), Tetyana Yakunova (Harkov), Zhenia Polosina (Kyiv), Oleh Hryshenko (Kyiv) and Hanna Sarvira (Kyiv).