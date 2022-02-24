Ukrainian students at Dunarea de Jos University receive psychological counselling

Ukrainian students at Dunarea de Jos University in Galati are receiving psychological counselling and material succour from the university, Vice-Chancellor Alexandru Nechifor announced on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

He said that he met with some of the 85 Ukrainian students housed in dormitories in Galati and that the young people were offered support from the university.In addition, according to Nechifor, the university has been contacted by several professors from Ismail, Ukraine, with which the higher education organisation is collaborating. The professors have announced that they want to be accommodated in Galati together with their families; there are about 20 families.Maria Marian, chair of the Stefan cel Sfant Basarabia and Bucovina Students Club of the Galati Students' League, says that most of the Ukrainian students are in the dormitories in Galati after one week ago the university announced in-person instruction will resume and virtual classes will be discarded two years after inception.According to her, dozens of young people in their preparatory year or first year students did not manage to reach Galati."Ukrainian students studying in Galati are concerned about the situation in Ukraine and fear for the safety of their families living there," said Marian.About 400 students from Moldova and almost 100 from Ukraine are enrolled at Dunarea de Jos University based in Galati.