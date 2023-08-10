UNICEF Romania Children's Board counts for 33 teenagers already

Another 15 teenagers joined this month the Romania Children's Board, after a recruitment and selection process conducted by children who were part of the group set up at the initiative of UNICEF, their number already reaching 33, a press release by UNICEF sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, reads.

The 15 new members joined the 18 already existing, who did not reach the adulthood age and were selected from over 220 eligible applications.

Among the activities and initiatives in which the Children's Board is involved are consultations carried out through the U-Report platform on various topics concerning children, involvement in the Initiative of Child-Friendly Localities within the project "Romania for every child", drawing attention to the importance of mental health, especially in the post-COVID-19 context and the war in Ukraine.

Also, the Children's Board aims to promote media education among adolescents, involvement in the process of carrying out the Analysis of the Situation of Children and Adolescents in Romania, involvement in the process of creating and implementing the Strategy for the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of the Child 2022 - 2027, as well as the National Action Plan on the implementation of the Child Guarantee, marking the international days dedicated to children.