Union of Students in Romania whishes CNATDCU be maintained, and award of PhD be universities' remit

The Union of Students in Romania wishes the National Council for Attestation of University Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) be maintained as a competent body in matters of decisions on plagiarism reports, the award of a PhD be one of the universities' remit, shows a press release of the National Alliance of Student Organizations in Romania (ANOSR) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

A delegation of the Union of Students in Romania met on Wednesday with the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca.

According to the cited source, the organization's representatives proposed increasing the settlement percentage of public and railway transport to 75 percent for Romanian students, the possibility of convening the University Senate by student senators, if they decide unanimously, but also the internships practice reform and the possibility of validating them with internships at the national level, told Agerpres.

The stimulation of research activity and the orientation toward partnerships between the public and private environment, the realization of an anti-bullying strategy, but also the implementation of coherent policies with the aim of promoting equal opportunities were other topics addressed by the representatives of the Union of Students in Romania at the meeting with minister Ligia Deca.

"In relation to the proposals of the representatives of the Union, the Ministry of Education has shown openness for future dialogues on them, after which, upon the publication of the new Higher Education Law text, subsequent consultations will take place on the amendments applied to it. We mention the fact that, at the current time, the minister did not guarantee the implementation of these proposals in the new draft law, but they were only highlighted as topics of discussion in the debates that will take place in November," communicated the representatives of the Students' Union in Romania.