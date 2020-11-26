UNTOLD announces date for 2021 edition of festival

The organizers of UNTOLD music festival have announced that the 2021 edition of the festival, the 6th, will take place over August 5-8, according to AGREPRES.

"One of the most anticipated moments for UNTOLD festival fans is the announcement of the date for next year's edition. Now it's time for festival fans to start dreaming about next year's unique experiences, to want to see their favourite artist on one of the 10 stages of the festival and to gather their friends and make plans for an unforgettable summer. If all these weren't possible in 2020, the year 2021 comes with confidence and optimism from the organizers of the UNTOLD festival, who have started the preparations for the 6th edition of one of the largest festivals in the world, UNTOLD. In 2021, the 6th chapter of the UNTOLD story will be written between August 5 and 8, in Cluj-Napoca," the organizers announced in a press release on Thursday.

UNTOLD organizers are betting, in their approach, on the fact that an anti-COVID-19 vaccine will be operational until next year's edition.

"The organizers of UNTOLD say that the 2021 edition will exceed all expectations and will be organized in the safest conditions. The confidence of the organizers also comes from the good news about the existence of a vaccine at the beginning of next year and from the increasing interest showed by experts to the development of rapid tests, which will allow mass testing. Another reason is the support that the Romanian Government gives to event organizers by establishing a state aid scheme, meant to restart the cultural and events industry in 2021. In addition, UNTOLD representatives, together with other event organizers in Romania have met since September with government representatives in a working group, designed to identify all measures to be prepared so that events can be resumed in 2021 in the safest conditions," the press release also reads.