U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca

Inquam Photos / George Calin
LLOYD AUSTIN - NICOLAE CIUCA

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met on Wednesday morning in Bucharest with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, agerpres reports.

The Pentagon chief is on an official visit to Romania and will be received by President Klaus Iohannis.

At the end of the meeting at the National Defense Ministry the two senior military officials are to make press statements.

The visit to Romania of the U.S. Secretary of Defense is part of a tour that included Georgia and Ukraine, before his attending the meeting of NATO's Defense Ministers in Brussels that begins on Thursday.

