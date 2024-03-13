Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

US has the highest respect for president Iohannis, ambassador Kavalec says

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis

The ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, stated on Wednesday, in northeastern Suceava, that the US has a special respect for the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, thus answering a question regarding the announcement of the head of state regarding his intention to run for the position of secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

"Romania is a key partner for the US within NATO, contributing 2.5 percent of GDP to its defence. Romania is a key ally and partner during this terrible border war and we have the highest respect for president Iohannis," Kathleen Kavalec said.

The US ambassador attended the opening of the traveling photographic exhibition "We the People" in Suceava on Wednesday, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he has decided to compete for the position of NATO secretary general.

"I assume this candidacy on behalf of Romania," Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.