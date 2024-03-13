US has the highest respect for president Iohannis, ambassador Kavalec says

The ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, stated on Wednesday, in northeastern Suceava, that the US has a special respect for the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, thus answering a question regarding the announcement of the head of state regarding his intention to run for the position of secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

"Romania is a key partner for the US within NATO, contributing 2.5 percent of GDP to its defence. Romania is a key ally and partner during this terrible border war and we have the highest respect for president Iohannis," Kathleen Kavalec said.

The US ambassador attended the opening of the traveling photographic exhibition "We the People" in Suceava on Wednesday, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he has decided to compete for the position of NATO secretary general.

"I assume this candidacy on behalf of Romania," Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.