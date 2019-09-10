USR PLUS Alliance gathers over 200,000 signatures for Dan Barna's candidacy at presidential elections

The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance has collected over 200,000 signatures for the registration of Dan Barna's candidacy in the electoral race for the Romanian presidency.

"I thanks to all those who signed. As you know, we collect the signatures for real, with the help of our colleagues and our extraordinary volunteers. There are still a few days until the signatures are submitted. The electoral law stipulates that at least 200,000 support signatures are needed, but we want to reach 300,000 to make sure that the authorities do not arbitrarily invalidate signatures, as has happened in the past," said Dan Barna, according to a USR statement sent to AGERPRES.In the last three weeks, Dan Barna has been touring through 25 localities in Moldavia, Muntenia and Transylvania, where he has gathered signatures and talked to people about his plans as president, the press release shows.