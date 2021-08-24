USR PLUS Together platform to support Senator Irineu Darau for party Chairman

The USR PLUS Together platform, which unveiled today its political program and also announced its bid for the formation's National Bureau, said it supports Senator Irineu Darau for party Chairman.

"We - the USR PLUS Together platform - are a team that will run for the party's National Bureau. For the competition for the party's chairmanship we have thoroughly weighed which candidate to support. Three candidacies were announced until the moment we decided to jointly enter the race. We examined the three candidacies and decided not to field a candidate of our own, but to support independent candidate Irineu Darau; he best represents the principles, the values of our platform, we consider that his is the best bid for the party's chairmanship," deputy Mihai Politeanu said on Tuesday during the platform launching event.

Also present at the event, Irineu Darau welcomed the unveiling of a "true and substantial" third path inside USR PLUS for the National Bureau."Of all the competing lists, I too support the Together USR PLUS list, because I have found some very important common points between my platform, between my ideals and the ideals of this team. We all believe in internal democracy underpinned by robust rules and institutions, capable of ensuring our development in the long run. We want to come together around true values, to keep all party members united, regardless of their background, whether they come from USR or PLUS," he said.USR Senator Irineu Darau announced his candidacy for USR PLUS Chairman on August 5, mentioning that he is convinced that with Dan Barna at the helm for another four years and a virtual presidential candidate, the party's chances in the 2024 elections are very slim.