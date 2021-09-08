USR PLUS's Mosteanu: I urge all responsible politicians to allow censure motion follow its course

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) calls on all MPs to allow the censure motion to follow its course and expects PSD (Social Democratic Party) representatives to attend Thursday's plenary session, convened to present the motion, Ionut Mosteanu, spokesman for USR PLUS, stated on Wednesday.

"I call on all responsible politicians not to commit such abuses anymore and allow the censure motion follow its course. And what the presidents of the two chambers did was a normal act in a consolidated democracy, they showed that they are statesmen who respect the Constitution, they respect the citizens who put them in those positions and they convened that joint plenary meeting tomorrow. Tomorrow, the USR PLUS MPs will attend the joint plenary sitting, we will read the motion and the motion will follow its course in Parliament, it should have normally happened for a few days now, for almost a week," said Mosteanu, who is also the leader of the USR PLUS Deputies.

He said things were simple: "Whoever wants Prime Minister Citu to go home should vote for the motion, whoever does not want to continue to support him, does not vote., Agerpres informs.

"I am making a call once again on all MPs, on all politicians, let's return to the normal, constitutional path. We have a motion so we need to vote, who wants Citu to go home, should vote for the motion, who doesn't want to continue to support him should not vote. It's so simple, so natural, without all this communicational ballet, without 20 thousand tricks that the gentlemen from PSD keep inventing overnight. We are waiting for them tomorrow in Parliament," added Mosteanu.

The joint plenary sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies was convened for Thursday, 4.00 pm, for the presentation of the censure motion entitled "Dismissal of the Citu Government, the only chance for Romania to live! Florin Citu must leave!".