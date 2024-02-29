USR resubmits bill on registry of political police officers, descendants holding key public offices

Save Romania Union (USR) lawmaker Claudiu Nasui has re-tabled in Parliament for the fourth time a bill revealing the relatives of the late Securitate political police employees holding public offices by creating and publishing a registry of former Securitate employees and their relatives doing politics.

The bill supplements Emergency Ordinance 24/2008 on access to one's own dossier and disclosure of the Securitate, establishing that any Romanian citizen, as well as the media, political parties, NGOs and public institutions, have the right to know whether or not politicians' relatives up to third time remoted - President of Romania, MPs and MEPs, members of the Government, Ombudsman and mayors - are connected with the late Securitate.Under the bill, the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives (CNSAS) will publish, on its website, a registry of all Securitate employees that will allow searching by name and, if necessary, by other criteria, such as position or office, as well as kinship.Similar bills were submitted by Nasui in 2021, March 2022, and October 2022.