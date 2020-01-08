USR stresses need for urgently removing tense situation in Middle East

The Save Romania Union (USR) stresses the need for urgently removing the tense situation in the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES, USR considers that "Romania must maintain, as until now, the firm support for the North Atlantic allies, in full accordance with the European and Euro-Atlantic path we are on and which is and will remain irreversible, as well as with the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America."

"We also condemn the aggressive actions of the Iranian state that have long affected the stability and peace processes in the Middle East. We unequivocally support the rapid analysis of the current situation and the identification of a common position at the level of the North Atlantic Alliance that will lead to settling the crisis that unfolds worryingly in Iraq and which involves firstly the Iranian state. Regardless of how our allies' actions in Iraq were managed in the past, the current situation calls for an assumed and agreed solution at the level of the North Atlantic Alliance that will lead to peace, security and stability in the region. Romania must undoubtedly stand by our allies, firmly anchored in the actions coordinated with our allies and actively involved in NATO's decision-making process," the release said.

In context, USR considers that there is a need for "a message as clear as possible in these directions also on behalf the Romanian authorities."

"We need Romania to be actively involved in the discussions and negotiations carried out at the level of the North Atlantic Alliance and in the implementation of the solutions identified and assumed at NATO level and together with the Western allies," the release reads.