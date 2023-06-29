USR's Drula, at Renew Leaders Summit: Austria's refusal on Romania joining Schengen must be solved urgently.

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula, who attended the Renew Leaders Summit in Brussels on Thursday, warned that Austria's "unjustified refusal" to welcome Romania into the Schengen Area is a problem that must be solved urgently, told Agerpres.

According to a USR press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, during the event, the political leaders discussed the group's future directions, the campaign for the 2024 European Parliament elections and the collaboration between the Renew parties and the economic challenges facing Europe.

USR Chairman Drula said that "the exchange of ideas with the heads of states and governments, respectively the leaders of the Renew parties was very good and will serve as a basis for our cooperation in the context of the European elections in 2024" and mentioned that he also had a dialogue on economic and public finance issues with German Vice-Chancellor Christian Lindner and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Catalin Drula also underlined in his speech at the leaders' meeting that the electoral prospects of the most pro-European group in the European Parliament (Renew) and of the most pro-European party in Romania, USR, are very good, but also that "Austria's unjustified refusal to welcome Romania into the Schengen Area is a problem that must be solved urgently."

The event also saw the attendance of Emmanuel Macron - President of France, Kaja Kallas - Prime Minister of Estonia, Mark Rutte - Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Christian Lindner - Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Charles Michel - President of the European Council, Stephane Sejourne - President of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament.

Alongside the USR Chairman, the Renew Summit delegation included the leaders of the USR parliamentary groups - Ionut Mosteanu and Radu Mihail, as well as USR MEPs Vlad Botos and Vlad Gheorghe.