USR's Ungureanu says PSD planning move to shield LabMin Budai in elderly nursing homes scandal

MP Emanuel Ungureanu from the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Monday that the prime minister and the Health minister are ushering in "an imminent catastrophe", i.e. the switch of the "horror care facilities" to the "horror camps" in psychiatric hospitals and are also attempting to "divert public attention" from Labor Minister Marius Budai, who has responsibilities in the scandal of the abusive elderly nursing homes and should be sacked.

"I'd like to draw attention to an imminent catastrophe Mr. Ciolacu is planning through Mr. Rafila, i.e. switching the horror nursing homes to the horror camps in mental health hospitals. In 2019 I visited several psychiatric wards in Romania and showed images captured there. (...) It is absolutely absurd and illegal to place any kind of care facility under the supervision or coordination of a mental illness ward. Moreover, the Legal Resources Center has several ECHR lawsuits won on behalf of patients who were mistreated, humiliated, starved, or even killed in these 'camps' in Romania's mental illness wards," Ungureanu declared at the Parliament Palace.

He mentioned that at the Borsa Hospital in Cluj County, 120 patients were crammed in 26 rooms, in a building that is 200 years old.

"This was also happening in 2019. Do you want to see what the showers look like? See how the patients were being mistreated there? There are holes in the ceiling, a catastrophic situation under these circumstances. (...) The building was practically collapsing on them. So, it's absolutely appalling for Mr. Rafila to think that Romania's mental illness wards, for which we have ECHR-imposed punishment procedures for ill-treatment, would be fit to give lessons to a nursing home, a care facility, it's absolutely absurd," said the USR deputy, who showed the journalists a series of photos.

According to him, "Marcel Ciolacu and Alexandru Rafila are trying to make a move to distract public attention from an important name with responsibilities in the scandal of the Voluntari horror care facilities - specifically Marius Budai". "Budai had received images from these centers from the Legal Resources Center, he knew about the disaster in these nursing homes and did nothing. He must answer immediately with his position for this catastrophe," Emanuel Ungureanu said. AGERPRES